Hoaxumentaries Age Badly, But People Don’t Care

Ugly, retarded, and extremely arrogant. The saint of the modern times.

Weather alarms are currently being spread like confetti all over the Disunited Kingdom. It’s very cold. There is snow or slit in many parts. Today is the eight of March.

It must be the “global warming”.

You would think the Brits start opening their eyes and bringing their brains into operation. You would think by now everyone has realised that that stupid Gore “hoaxumentary” approaches twenty years of age, and absolutely nothing of the tragedies it has professed happened. You would think reasoned thinking would take the place of the hysteria we have seen for so long now. Alas, this is not the case.

People always need some sort of religion. Something that keeps them together and makes them feel they have shared values, hopes, and fears. They need meaning for a life they know to be absurd (when an atheists reflects on his existence, absurdity is the only thing he finds) and, perhaps most importantly, they need to feel that they are good, caring individuals.

Still, this goodness and caring cannot be uncomfortable. Babies can be aborted in their mother’s womb, but don’t you dare increasing your co2 emissions!

Modern man is as cruel as a Cherokee Redskin of old on a bad day, but feels more virtuous than every generation before him.

At some point, methinks, this madness will end. But it will not be because people understand their inherent stupidity. It will be because their inherent stupidity carries them over to the next craze after this one has become too old and tired to excite the imagination of the people.

Unless, that is, they go back to Christ and start seeing the world around them in the proper light, including the inconceivably complex climate mechanisms God has created.

Don’t hold your breath.

For that to happen we would need the clergy, from the Pope down, to be authentically Catholic in the first place.