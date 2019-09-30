It had to happen at some point.

Making his dislike of you very public and very official, Pope Francis has received Father Martina, Society of Queers, at the Vatican.

Not in a private capacity, mind, as a brief encounter to swap tales from the bathhouse, or such like edifying stories among the Queeruits. No, it was in the same room in which, normally, ambassadors and other personalities the Pope receives in his official capacity are met.

What this means, is that the man is really showing a very long finger to you, my dear reader, and to all of us.

It can be that the Evil Clown is perverted himself, and at this point only the most incurable Pollynnas would be surprised if it turned out that way. It can also be that, having been elected thanks to the support of the Homo Lobby, he is simply paying his dues and protecting his sore-assed sponsors. In both cases, his behaviour indicates the most shocking inability to prove any disgust when confronted with sodomy, and any fear of the Lord in general.

Still, unless he repents before dying, I can imagine that the man will spend eternity surrounded by the same acidic, bitchy individuals, like Father Martina, he so enjoys meeting now. Homo is who homo does, in the end; and of all the heresies this disgraceful individual has promoted, the homoheresy might be remembered as the most provocative and insulting one.

We, who believe in God and know that Providence is working every second with inescapable exactness, can smile at the two homos – whether real or honorary – so desperately, petulantly looking for a stage. They certainly think that there will be no God punishing them after they die (which is the only alternative to both being actual Satanists); but make no mistake, they will have their reward.

Dear reader, arm yourself with patience, a rosary, and – in you can – some sense of humour as you see these clown thinking that there is no God. It can be that this situation goes on for many more decades, and I personally think we will almost all be dead when sanity returns. But this does not have to discourage us. It is already decreed in which moment exactly we will die, and the only thing we have to do is to stay faithful to our religion until that day and have a robust hope that the Lord’s Mercy will reward us for that.

In all this, Francis really has nothing to say.