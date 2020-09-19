RBG: Forgive Me If I Don’t Cry

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has just passed away.

De mortuis nihil nisi bonum, they say. But I have never seen anyone refraining from saying a couple of inconvenient truths about Stalin, Hitler, or Pol Pot. Therefore, I take the beautiful, graceful saying to apply to people not in a public position, and who cannot give scandal or be used to cause evil anymore.

I have said my three Eternal Rest for her. I must confess it was hard. But after I did it for Bin Laden, I set a precedent I want to stick to.

Let me be clear: the news is not as good as when it became known that Hitler had offed himself. But it’s not much worse, either.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a perfect representative of an evil generation of angry feminists, so disappointed that they were born without a willie, that they lost sight of their humanity in the process.

I am pretty sure she did not see herself as a monster helping the killing of millions of babies. Like many people who have deluded themselves that they are good, because they pursue some lofty ideal existing only in their minds, she must have thought of herself as someone who, actually, does some good. Make no mistake, what she thought of herself in her delusion is not of any help to her now.

When sanity comes back, History will remember her as one of the example of the murderous insanity of this utterly insane age.

She was, predictably, openly atheist. As such she is, to all of us, a dire warning of what monsters can grow in the mind of a person, when faith has been kicked out of it. There is no one more evil than those who, without God in their mind, think that they can “change the world”.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has gone to her judgment and, if her life is any indication of the state of her soul at the moment of her death, the destination appears clear: hell, and not even an ordinary suffering in it at that. Jewish, Atheist, and openly abetting baby killing, she was a triple rejection of Christ, and a triple menace to Christianity.

No, I will not cry for her. Instead, I will rejoice in the thought that God’s Perfect Justice is at work at all times. May He have mercy on me, a poor sinner, when I die.

Pray for her because you are a Christian. Think of her poor Guardian Angel, whose tribulations have now come to an end. But do not join the chorus of those who will, now, “celebrate” this piece of feminist, atheist human disgrace.

By now, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has realised that it would have been infinitely, infinitely better for her if she had become, say, a housewife; happy in her role, obedient to her husband, caring for her children and those around her, spreading joy among those who love her and whom she loves; following her religion, even if the wrong one, and one day either joining the Church by God’s Grace, or among the very few who, living and dying in the wrong religion, are, thanks to the inexhaustible Mercy of Our Lord And Saviour, still saved, however little the chance may be.

It was rabid feminism, baby killing, and a rabid chase after her insatiable ego instead.

Let me conclude with one last point, and it will not be an easy one to read.

We do not have the details yet, but it seems unlikely to me that RBG did not know that the end was near, perhaps to the month. My take on this is that she knew, and she chose not to resign anyway, in order to make it as difficult as possible for Trump to appoint a replacement before the election.

This one, ladies and gentlemen, was a bitch to the end.