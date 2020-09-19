RBG: Forgive Me If I Don’t Cry
Ruth Bader Ginsburg has just passed away.
De mortuis nihil nisi bonum, they say. But I have never seen anyone refraining from saying a couple of inconvenient truths about Stalin, Hitler, or Pol Pot. Therefore, I take the beautiful, graceful saying to apply to people not in a public position, and who cannot give scandal or be used to cause evil anymore.
I have said my three Eternal Rest for her. I must confess it was hard. But after I did it for Bin Laden, I set a precedent I want to stick to.
Let me be clear: the news is not as good as when it became known that Hitler had offed himself. But it’s not much worse, either.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a perfect representative of an evil generation of angry feminists, so disappointed that they were born without a willie, that they lost sight of their humanity in the process.
I am pretty sure she did not see herself as a monster helping the killing of millions of babies. Like many people who have deluded themselves that they are good, because they pursue some lofty ideal existing only in their minds, she must have thought of herself as someone who, actually, does some good. Make no mistake, what she thought of herself in her delusion is not of any help to her now.
When sanity comes back, History will remember her as one of the example of the murderous insanity of this utterly insane age.
She was, predictably, openly atheist. As such she is, to all of us, a dire warning of what monsters can grow in the mind of a person, when faith has been kicked out of it. There is no one more evil than those who, without God in their mind, think that they can “change the world”.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg has gone to her judgment and, if her life is any indication of the state of her soul at the moment of her death, the destination appears clear: hell, and not even an ordinary suffering in it at that. Jewish, Atheist, and openly abetting baby killing, she was a triple rejection of Christ, and a triple menace to Christianity.
No, I will not cry for her. Instead, I will rejoice in the thought that God’s Perfect Justice is at work at all times. May He have mercy on me, a poor sinner, when I die.
Pray for her because you are a Christian. Think of her poor Guardian Angel, whose tribulations have now come to an end. But do not join the chorus of those who will, now, “celebrate” this piece of feminist, atheist human disgrace.
By now, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has realised that it would have been infinitely, infinitely better for her if she had become, say, a housewife; happy in her role, obedient to her husband, caring for her children and those around her, spreading joy among those who love her and whom she loves; following her religion, even if the wrong one, and one day either joining the Church by God’s Grace, or among the very few who, living and dying in the wrong religion, are, thanks to the inexhaustible Mercy of Our Lord And Saviour, still saved, however little the chance may be.
It was rabid feminism, baby killing, and a rabid chase after her insatiable ego instead.
Let me conclude with one last point, and it will not be an easy one to read.
We do not have the details yet, but it seems unlikely to me that RBG did not know that the end was near, perhaps to the month. My take on this is that she knew, and she chose not to resign anyway, in order to make it as difficult as possible for Trump to appoint a replacement before the election.
This one, ladies and gentlemen, was a bitch to the end.
I see RBG passing as a signal event from God in our time of crisis in America when the vision of hell presents itself as a Democrat administration. Hopefully, Trump will ride to victory on a truly orthodox Catholic choice for her replacement. All of this must be done immediately. Hopefully, Mitch and Trump can pull it off with lots of help from God.
Hello Mundy, I share this only because it sheds a bit of light on the Talmudic influence in our society here in the USA.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Abortion Holocaust
By Michael Hoffman www.RevisionistHistory.org
“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature.” —Chief Justice John Roberts
In other words, according to the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, the Abortion Holocaust, which Ruth Bader Ginsburg helped to enable, resulting in the deaths of 40 million of the most innocent human beings, is not a major issue. No wonder America is cursed.
Justice Ginsburg, in line — not with the Bible — but with the Babylonian Talmud, supported abortion of unborn human beings up to nine months old, which is infanticide; a mass sacrifice to Molech.
Jeremiah 32:35: “And they built the high places of Baal, which are in the valley of the son of Hinnom, to cause their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire unto Molech which I commanded them not, neither came it into my mind, that they should do this abomination.”
The Talmud, in BT Sanhedrin 72b permits abortion. An unborn baby designated a “rodef” is believed to be “pursuing” her mother and can be killed up until birth.
“Rashi” (Shlomo Yitzchaki), is the medieval rabbi whose legal judgments have been included in the text of every printing of the Talmud of Babylon since the Bomberg edition, commissioned by Pope Leo X, was published 1519-1521.
Is it a coincidence that Rashi’s ruling on abortion is a precise summation of the position of the modern radical feminists, from “Betty Friedan” (Betty Naomi Goldstein), to Bela Abzug, Gloria Steinem and Ruth Bader Ginsburg?
Rabbi Rashi, the illustrious Talmudic gedol (“genius of the generation”), ruled that the unborn baby, whether Judaic or gentile, has no nefesh (no soul).
This is halakha (Orthodox rabbinic law), directly contrary to the Bible and consonant with the traditions of the ancient Pharisees.
There is a shadow on our land. Over the next several days we will watch it march across America, as distinguished members of Congress and the media, lawyers, judges, bishops, cardinals, presidents, preachers, professors and pundits, all heap lavish praise on Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg, one of the coffin riders who has overseen the transformation of our once Christian nation into the burned-over terrain of Molech.
Michael is the author of Judaism Discovered and Judaism’s Strange Gods and the editor of Revisionist History®
Copyright©2020 by Independent History and ResearchBox 849, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 83816___________
JewishPress.com
Justice Scalia As Talmudic Scholar
By Nathan Lewin, February 24, 2015
“Scalia was not diffident about citing sources for statements of Jewish teaching. In a brief dissent he issued in a 2009 case called Caperton v. A.T. Massey Coal Company, which concerned the constitutionality of a West Virginia judgment issued by a judge whose political contributors were parties in the case, Scalia said (the text appears at page 903 of volume 556 of the United States Reports):
A Talmudic maxim instructs with respect to the Scripture: “Turn it over, and turn it over, for all is therein.” 8 e Babylonian Talmud: Seder Nezikin, Tractate Aboth, Ch. V, Mishnah 22, pp. 76-77 (I. Epstein ed. 1935). (footnote omitted). Divinely inspired text may contain the answers to all earthly questions, but the Due Process Clause most assuredly does not.”
“Out of one hundred thousand sinners who continue in sin until death, scarcely one will be saved.” St. Jerome.
Perhaps her death will spur those who maay have been reluctant to vote (for some incomprehensible reason) to get to the polls in November and guarantee a Trump victory. I only hope we don’t (as a nation) forget the senate and the house.
R.Bad.Ginsberg made her life and more significantly her death into a political “cause-infamous” and so gave up any ‘right’ to avoid post-mortem criticism. We can of course praise her death in this world and so we should.
Consolation: Trump may pick a Catholic, Conservative judge to replace her. Otherwise, if the blood of murdered babies in the womb are on her hands I would not want to be in her shoes when facing Our Good Lord. Pray that “Catholic” Pelosi is next!
Apparently she expressed her wish she would not be replaced till after the election.
An anti-constitutionalist to the end.
Wish not granted! Signed: DJT
How do you explain the mutual friendship between Scalia and Ginsburg? God’s grace and mercy work in ways beyond our knowing.
believers have been known to be very friendly with atheist, if they see a shimmer of hope. JRR Tolkien was best friends with C.S. Lewis when the latter was an atheist. Lewis converted.
I suspect that Scalia followed Francis’ playbook and did not do “proselytism” with the evil lady.
We will never know. I’d rather say that, like every good Catholic, he was biding his time. But hey, we all make mistakes.
Maybe it would have been best if she had used her considerable legal talent for good, rather than for evil, rather than be an “obedient” housewife. BTW, she did care for her sick husband while going to law school. And thank you for not referring to her as a “vagina” as you have referred to women you dislike in the past. Now if you could just figure out that the early feminists anyway were looking for things like education, jobs, right to own property and really weren’t after “willies”.
I still think that being a good housewife is much better than being a feminist vagina; still, I apologise for not calling her a vagina in my blog post, it just did not come up in the flow of thoughts.
As to the early feminists, look where they led us.
Expect to see RBG held up as a banner of woke feminism to stir the ladies to get out there and vote in her honor. Nothing is wasted with Democrats, their are so many devoted to using every scrap they can use, and here is one. To our detriment, women are often vulnerable to feminist ideas and emotional appeals. Feminism is a cancer itself, and it’s caused so much damage. But there’s something about supporting your team, that desire to honor your own and carry the torch for the fallen, and her movie will be replayed now and there will be lots of discussion about her life and courage and whatnot, and she’ll be a martyr for feminism. “Get out there and vote for the candidate Ruth supported, Joe Biden and your sistah, Kamala Harris! Ruth can’t be here now, to vote, but YOU can honor her life by getting out there and casting your vote for the cause”. That is surely in the works right now. Democrats do not waste opportunity and we’ve got lots of dumb young women. And middle and old women too.
I am not worried about this. That kind of woman was voting already.
Ginsburg’s last words: “My most fervent wish is that I not be replaced until a new president is installed”. Notice the word “installed”? That’s on Jan. 4th so even if Trump is defeated he still has time to swear in the new Justice. The woman faces eternity and her last thoughts are on how to keep Roe v. Wade the law of the land? The words, “It is better to rule in Hell than serve in Heaven” come to mind.
I was thinking the same. Her last wish were as evil as the rest of her life.
She was a callous, evil enemy of God and of all that is good and beautiful!
Death is a solemn moment when the soul passes from time into eternity. But when I read of RBG’s demise minutes after the Supreme Court announced it, the song “Ding, dong, the witch is dead” from the ‘Wizard of Oz” immediately popped into my head, followed by Electric Light Orchestra’s “Evil Woman.” Some verses from “Evil Woman”: “Ha ha woman, it’s a crying shame/But you ain’t got nobody else to blame…./Ha ha woman what you gonna do/
You destroyed all the virtues that the Lord gave you.”
I prayed for RBG’s soul, but can’t help rejoicing that President Trump can now pick another pro-life Justice.
The Supreme Court announced that RBG’s interment would be private. This leads me to speculate that her family is observing the Jewish custom of burial within 24 hours of death, depriving her admirers of a lovefest in the US Capitol’s rotunda.