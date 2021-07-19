Stayin’ Alive, Or : Pope Castro Has Spoken.

What does a Communist dictator do when he sees that the people do not want Communism and desire to free themselves from its joke? He reacts with… more Communism, and with the suppression of all opposition.

This is exactly what we have witnessed in the last days.

The Traditional Latin Mass is constantly increasing in popularity, showing with increasing clarity to more and more faithful that the future is.. the past. This cannot be tolerated by one who, like Francis, hates the Church and the faithful with all his might. A Castro in white, this man is incensed at the “rigid” faithful; faithful who, in his eyes, are nothing but “counterrevolutionaries” who stay in the way of the edification of Socialism within the Church. He will not have any of that.

As always in these cases – and a lot of Communist dictators have experienced this directly -, the imposition of a wrong ideology against irresistible (and, in our case, supernatural) forces can never work in the long term. In the same way as the injection of more Communism into a social system causes this system to become even more inefficient and even more of a failure as it smashed its head against the irresistible forces of the free markets, the attempt of Francis to simply suppress the most authentic expression of Catholic life, the Traditional Latin Mass, is unavoidably destined to smash its head against the irresistible forces of Christ, His Angels and His Saints.

If Francis had some sense, he would understand this. In fact, even I, who consider him nothing more than an ignorant, stupid, arrogant, lewd old man, thought that he had, at least, understood as much in his days of lucidity. As turns out, though, the man had simply been waiting for Benedict to die, and had to act when it became clear that Benedict is much better at staying alive than he is at resisting the wolves.

In fact, the funny part of me can’t but imagine Benedict feverishly dancing in the gardens of the Vatican, day in and day out, his white robe jumping to and fro with youthful enthusiasm, at the refrain of

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ aliiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiive

whilst an angry Francis watches and decides that yes, he will have to act NOW before those pesky Catholics end up subverting his Socialist plan and decide to take Catholicism and the Liturgy seriously, en masse!

And this is, in a joking and imaginative way, the root of what has happened here.

Benedict did not want to die, and Francis couldn’t wait any longer before he makes the work of the devil.

Both of them, as it is well known, hate the Tridentine Mass with a passion.