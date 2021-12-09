Camp Victims

I was recently reminded of an episode in which a Catholic apologetic, who had not yet outed himself as a former homosexual, had described homosexuals as “victim souls”.

The guy was speaking at the time, IIRC, as an officially straight man. Still, one could immediately see that the concept of “victim soul” was quite off. Perverts are, quite obviously, victims only of themselves.

Reflect on this: not even the poor peasant, born in some remore corner of the Andes, can call himself a victim, then God puts everybody exactly in the place where he needs to be. The more wrong, and actually absurd, it appears to depict a homosexual as a victim, as if the Lord had decreed that he was to be afflicted, without fault of his own, with such horrible tendencies.

Well: no, no, and no.

God does not “do” perversion. God is, whilst Omnipotent, i.n.c.a.p.a.b.l.e. of evil. God could never command that one be a pervert. The pervert perverts himself all of his own. God merely allows him to pervert himself.

There are no “victims” of their own doing. The woman who is raped is a victim of her offender, but never of God. Nobody can do something to himself – say: gradually allow Satan to make of himself a pervert – and claim he is a victim.

I have just written that every recovering homosexual is “damaged goods”, and his ego will tend to be in the way of his Catholicism even if he is sincerely reformed. This “victim” stuff is another example.

Beware of prophets with a disgusting past, a pencil, and a toupet.

There is too much damaged ego there.