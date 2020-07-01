Frankie’s Woes, Or: The Most Crowded Space On Earth

I have seen a couple of days ago the pathetic images of Frankie’s Angelus (I think) in St Peter’s square, and a tweet stating “nobody here”, or words to that effect. Some of the present were kneeling when the man gave his benediction, probably incurring his displeasure as members of that most hated of organisations, the Catholic Church.

It must be depressing, for a guy so eagerly pursuing the limelight, to find himself so terribly ignored, and he (however unworthily) the pope. It must be a blow to his irascible, grasping, aggressive ego every single time.

In case he wonders, I will help him to realise why he is so ignored, and how could he becomes as irrelevant as he is now.

Firstly, he is stupid. In his more than seven years in charge, he was never able to exhibit any form of subtlety. He is like a child who was told by his parents not to brag, but will let his poor school mates know that he has the expensive new bicycle; because he doesn’t do thinking.

Secondly, he is arrogant. The way he has proceeded to mock Catholics, persecute catholic orders, smash himself at the center of the discussion around how good and modest he is, has alienated to him many people who would otherwise have been naive and gullible enough to believe he is a halfway decent human being. The episodes are too many to count; the empty chair at the concert will likely be remembered forever. Plus, the mockery (“Soon, soon!!”), the interviews to Scalfari, and all the rest.

But the real issue, and the real undoing of Francis’ “popularity”, is the third: the do-gooder arena is, literally, the most crowded space on earth. In an age where every producer of rice, shoes, or cars, and every distributor of everything under the earth, needs to let everybody know – whether they want it or not – what caring, sensitive, effeminate bleeding hearts they are, Francis becomes only a very small voice in the huge, planetary choir. Nowadays, everybody plays with wheelchairs as he did, they just do it in a slightly different way.

Note, here, that Francis doesn’t do the wheelchair thing anymore. When he saw that it did not bring the desired results any longer, he let the shtick die. Quite like him, I would say.

Plus, Francis has an additional problem: in the Age of Stoopid, there will always be people who are more stoopid that Francis will ever be allowed to be. The Bleeding Heart Movement has come to the point of criticising, self-censoring, killing rice products, movies, names of US States, even skin whitening products! Not even the Most Heretical Pope On Earth can match this level of wokeness! Francis has been completed out-wokened, out-demented, out-communisted, and out-bleeding-hearted by the very corporations he so likes to chastise.

What shall he do now? Decry Michelangelo’s Pieta’ as a symbol of racism and have it repainted in black? This is not happening.

And there you have him where he is now: just another stupid old guy looking like dog #5000 barking at the moon.

Congratulations, Frankie boy.

You have managed to look (because you are) irrelevant, selfish, and stoopid at the same time.