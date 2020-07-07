Black Girls’ Lives Matter, Or: Enemies Of Christ, Child-Killing Thugs Strike Again

A car approaches a place where it is not supposed to be. Two armed thugs approach the vehicle, inside which are a mother and her eight years old daughter. Some discussion ensues. Both thugs open fire, killing the girl.

You would think this is something that could happen in some war-thorn, disease-ridden, savage African Shithole Country. Actually, it happened in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, in the year 2020, which will likely be remembered as a year of total madness.

Eight years old girl dies for peeving a thug. Thugs with IQs in the low thirties go around undisturbed, unchallenged by a police made impotent by opportunism and political correctness. This is the reality of a big Democrat-run city as I write this. Power-hungry Dems are destroying every big city in the United States. Very sad but, alas, Democracy at work.

The irony is cruel, but it must be noticed: those who wanted to eliminate police wanted to create, from a start, a Thug’s Paradise, where criminals reign supreme and are police, prosecutor, judge and jury. It made sense for the criminals, but it shows how stupid all others were, and still are.

A lot of people have the blood of this little girl on their hands. The Mayor of Atlanta joined the attacks on the police in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, possibly thinking that this despicable move would open her the doors to the Presidential Ticket (vagina=check; dark skin=check; insanely woke=check; so yes, she was in with a chance). She has to answer for the looting and the murder that followed her criminal inaction.

But it not only the Mayor. All those woke idiots who have cheered the disorders are morally responsible for the violence they have contributed to unleash. This savage movement would have never had any traction, would never have gone anywhere, without the support of a multitude of dumb do-gooders. They have been, and still are, the enablers of thugs.

Black Lives Matter is a subversive organisation, in enmity with Christ, bent on destroying Christian Civilisation as we know it.

At this point, whoever does not see the crude, shocking facts on the ground is a part of the problem, an accomplice of thuggery, and an enemy of Christ.

Ah, I almost forgot: the two people killed in the CHAZ, the more than a dozen people killed in Chicago and New York this past long weekend, and the poor girl were all…. Blacks.

If these Anarcho-Communist, subversive thugs really intended to protect Black lives, they would do exactly the contrary of what they are doing now. They would call for more funding for police, more law and order, more severity in the prosecution of criminals.

Your average plantation owner in the South, circa 1845, cared for his slaves infinitely more than this gang of thugs. Let that sink in.

But hey: check your privilege, Mundabor, White boy….