The Pope Who Won’t Do His Job

Jul 3

The BLM Communist Fist is the new Cross

 

 

This very recent article from Breitbart once again shows everything that is wrong with Nincompoop In Chief.

The guy mentions, pretty much in this order:

  1. Justice
  2. Social Concord
  3. Respect for our common home (what’s this: a Condo?)
  4. Bringing people together
  5. Shortening distances
  6. Providing necessary information
  7. Opening minds and hearts to truth
  8. Building bridges
  9. Defending life
  10. Break down walls between individuals
  11. protecting the welfare of others, from individuals to the “human family”
  12. overcome racism, injustice (he already said that) and indifference
  13. give voice to the plea of those in need of mercy and understanding

There is not one of these aims, not even one, that is not intended by Francis (as the article makes clear) in a purely secular way.    

The most striking example is the phrase about the welfare of others “at every level” (point 11), where I thought I had finally found a reference to providing to the spiritual needs of people: you know, Christ. I was, very predictably, wrong. “At every level”, for this clown, does not mean both the material and the spiritual. It means both for the individual and the “human family”, obviously a substitute for the love of God. 

Obviously, Nincompoop In Chief could not avoid giving his indirect, but clear enough support to Black Lives Matter; who, being damn commies and enemies of Christ, are very much after his liking.

The guy just won’t do his job.

And the worst thing is: he wants you to notice it.

 

 

 

 

 

Posted on July 3, 2020

